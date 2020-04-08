DMO Suspends April 2020 FGN Savings Bond Offer

Ejiro Lucky
His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, during a nation-wide broadcast on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) yesterday announced restrictions of movement in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States. The restriction of movement was based on the need to keep the populace safe and contain the spread of the disease.

As a result of this development, the Debt Management Office (DMO) wishes to inform the general public that the FGN Savings Bond Offer for the month of April 2020, which was scheduled for April 6 – 10, 2020 has been suspended. The DMO wishes to assure the general public that the FGN Savings Bond Offers will resume when the conditions change.

It should be noted that the suspension of the April 2020 Offer will not affect Coupon Payments due to investors for already issued FGN Securities as arrangements have been made to ensure that all Coupon Payments for and redemptions of FGN Securities are made as and when due to investors’ designated accounts.

We wish to use this opportunity to call on the general public to adhere strictly to Mr President’s directives and cooperate with relevant Government Agencies that are working assiduously to contain the spread of the Covid-19.

