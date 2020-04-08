BREAKING: Nigeria Records 16 New Coronavirus Cases As Toll Rises To 254

Nigeria has recorded 16 new Coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 254.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed this in a post on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

The new cases are spread across Lagos, Delta, Oyo, Kastina and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said, “Sixteen new cases of ‪#COVID19‬ have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, two in the FCT, two in Oyo, one in Delta and one in Katsina.

“As at 9:30pm 7th April, there are 254 confirmed cases of ‪#COVID19‬ reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths.”

