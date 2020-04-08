BREAKING: Coronavirus Kills 60-year-old Fulani Doctor In President Buhari’s Hometown, Daura

A doctor named Aliyu Yakubu, who works in Kastina State, has died of Coronavirus.

Naija247news learnt that the doctor died of the virus in Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, said the doctor was 60-year-old and died at the Nigeria Air Force Reference Hospital in Daura three days ago.

The governor said the deceased owned a private hospital in Daura and had visited Kogi where he hailed from and later travelled to Lagos.

Speaking further, Masari said, the deceased’s samples were taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for diagnosis before his death, and that he was confirmed positive for Coronavirus.

He said, “We have received a bad news of COVID-19. The deceased’s samples showed COVID-19 positive.

“Before his death, he was also diagnosed with hepatitis and hypertension three years ago.”

Masari said the state medical response team was in Daura taking samples of all those, who had contact with the doctor before his death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...