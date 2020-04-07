NSE ASI Rebounds by 1.24% Amid Renewed Buy Pressure on Banking and Industrial stocks

as NIBOR Declines for All Tenor Buckets amid Sustained Liquidity Ease….

The Local Bourse All Share Index (ASI) increased by 1.24% to close at 20,925.19 points amid renewed bullish activity even as the Exchange recorded 24 gainers as against 10 losers at the close of trade.

MTNN, WAPCO, ZENITHBANK and UBA were the toast of investors today as their share prices rose by 3.04%, 9.69%, 7.47% and 9% respectively.

Of the five sub-indices tracked, only two closed in green territory: the NSE Banking and NSE industrial rose by 3.22% and 3.44% respectively.

Hence, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI moderated to 22.04%.

Meanwhile, market activity was upbeat as 1.1 billion units of OMOMOBRNK(BLS) was exchanged today, thus increasing the volume of stocks traded by 328.79% to 1.44 billion units.

Elsewhere, NIBOR declined for most tenor buckets amid sustained liquidity ease; however NITTY rose for most maturities tracked.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds rose for most maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond rose for most maturities tracked amid bullish activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...