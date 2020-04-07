Nigeria’s coronavirus cases hits 238, 35 discharged, 5 dead

Six new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria. Of the new cases recorded; 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1in Rivers and 1 in the FCT.

According to NCDC, as at 09:30 pm, 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Nigeria. 35 have been discharged with five deaths.

35 discharged

5 deaths

Breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos- 120

FCT- 48

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Edo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

