FBN Holdings Plc released its 2019 Audited results for the period ended December 31st, 2019.

Key Highlights

Revenue grew by 0.8% to N627bn from N587bn in the previous quarter. Profit before tax grew by 30.9% to N83.6bn. Profit after tax grew by 26.5% to N73.7bn. Net Assets grew by 25% to N661bn from N529bn.

