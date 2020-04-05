Coronavirus kills three Nigerian citizens In United States

Three Nigerians have been confirmed dead as a result of Coronavirus in the United States.

Nigeria’s Consul General in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen, confirmed the deaths in a statement on Saturday night, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Okoyen said one of the victims was a doctor from Abia while another was a 25-year-old final year Chemical Engineering student of Western Michigan University named Bassey Offiong.

He said, “It is regrettable to announce that three Nigerians have died of COVID-19 in the United States of America.

“The first case was a 60-year-old lady, Hajia Laila Abubakar Ali of Kano descent, who died on March 25, while receiving treatment at the Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, New York.

“Secondly, 25-year-old Bassey Offiong from Calabar, a final year Chemical Engineering student of Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, died on Saturday, March 28, at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

“Unfortunately, the last case was a medical practitioner, Dr Caleb Anya, from Ohafia in Abia State.

“He died while rendering service to humanity on the forefront of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in New York on April 1.

“On behalf of the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York, I wish to extend our condolences to the families of the deceased Nigerians in this tragic circumstance.

“We are particularly very proud of Nigerian medical professionals in the USA who form part of the incredible workforce in the service of humanity at this time.”

