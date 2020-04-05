Open Letter To President Muhammadu Buhari By Francis Agoda

Sir, THE MONEY YOU ANNOUNCED ON #CORONAVIRUS IS TO MAKE ONE MAN BILLIONAIRE AGAIN BECAUSE THE MONEY WILL NOT GET TO THOSE WHO TRULY NEED IT MORE.

OUR NEGLIGENCE IS A DEVASTATING TIME BOMB

Your Excellency, I am making this passionate appeal to you as a world Habitat Ambassador, asking that you take a stance so as to protect us against several damage, loss of lives from the corona virus. Some of this issues are on my previous letter to you and governors Logic and Reason without guns dated 14 October 2013.

Sir,

First of all, let me start by reminding you that great men and countries learn from history, hence they avoid the calamities and errors made by fallen heroes, whose failures destroyed them, even in the midst of perfection.

What human or medical equipments do we have in Nigeria that can be compared with America, Spain ,Italy or even the whole of Europe, which has been ravaged by the corona virus? Are we prepared at this time? Whereby looking from outside we still have not made essential preparations by learning from what these nations are currently facing.

A few weeks ago, it was only one case, but today we have gone from 1 to 210 infected persons, who may have had contact with 5 people before detection, which could total to 1150 and above in two weeks time, if we are not careful in managing the spread of the virus.

Yesterday, the world thought it was a Chinese problem, forgetting that the world now is a global village.

Today total cases of coronavirus globally is now 1,140,327 and deaths globally 61,684 as of 4 April 2020.

Please Mr President, you should kindly relief emergency fund to all state governor’s across the state and you should please direct all governors and minister of health to work out a process to use some of the closed schools as isolation centres, while the stadiums should be prepared for any eventualities. I also appeal to government to find a way to send funds to aid the quest of survival because 98% of Nigerians earn their livelihood from the Street; meaning the ‘sit at home’ method, is likely to be suicidal! Why? There is no light, no running water, no job and there is no alternative provided for food, money and other basic needs of the masses in Nigeria, who are more than 95 % of our population.

Sir, please provide comprehensive details of how to assist Nigerians with some sort of financial assistance as they stay at home because some of the money you announced is to make one man billionaire again because the money will not get to those who truly need it more, Let’s look inward and provide solutions to save the many innocent lives that might be lost in the out break of a catastrophic epidemic.

There are concerns of the masks at this time should be important, we should start getting volunteers of fashion designer talior to make masks in their homes,by sewing them,while government provide the materials and logistics needed in case if the out break escalate, An emergency training process to expand our medical teams, should be in process now. No one is coming to our aid,if we fall into the crisis, because the whole world has it’s own fair share of trouble with only Five laboratory screening centers recorded in the media, across 36 state this is not encouraging at all. An emergency training process to expand our medical teams, should be in process by now across the state . No one is coming to our aid; if we should fall into crisis because the whole world has it’s own fair share of trouble. The bulk of the blame will be on you, if we fail to address this issue now, as it will be assumed we had all the time to prepare but we did nothing. We are privileged that the virus did not start from Africa and the effects in China Italy ,Spain and America should have give us a first hand experience on the possible out come. This is not a time to play politics, but every one of us should join hands to stop the spread.

The financial donations made by individuals and cooperate organization should be used to expand our medical equipments and build isolation centre. We also need to create emergency units in our local communities. The time to act is now.

As we go on with the fight against the corona Virus, we should try and support our farmers to also continue with their farming and also do everything possible to stop Fulani herdmen otherwise we might be out of food within a short time. We shall go through this period hopeful if we do the needful now ,before it’s too late.

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Thanks Amb Francis Agoda

