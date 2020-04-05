Isreali’s backed Chadian Army Massacre More Boko Haram Terrorists

The Chadian Army has killed more Boko Haram terrorists in its ongoing offensive, Operation Wrath Of Bohoma, led by the country’s President, Idriss Deby.

Chad, with the help of the Israeli Army, has mapped out the entire Lake Chad region containing both natural and artificial islands for the operation already yielding results.

The battle at Kelkoua, bank of the Lake Chad, saw the killing of many Boko Haram terrorists while bunkers hiding key commanders where discovered and destroyed.

Meanwhile, Abubakar Shekau, leader of the terrorist organization, has pleaded with his fighters not to run away from battle after many of them were killed and weapons confiscated by the Chadian Army.

In a sober voice, Shekau, who spoke in Hausa language, said, “People of Chad, leave us alone, this operation is not approved by the Qur’an. It is not the will of the Prophet Muhammed but if you want to continue, God will help us too because he is bigger than you.

“To my fighters, take heart. It is I, Abubakar Shekau, your leader.”

