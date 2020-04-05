FBNQuest helps investors look Beyond Today

FBNQuest Asset Management, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings, has stepped forward to offer investors expert guidance on investing opportunities. The firm seeks to serve as a partner that helps investors achieve their goals in a time of heightened uncertainty in the financial markets.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the impact of a price war between leading oil producers on the price of crude oil in the international market. Oil exporters like Nigeria have not been excluded from the economic impact of a drop in oil revenues, which has sparked volatility in the prices of other assets.

“These are critical times, as the volatility in local and global markets tends to unsettle many investors. We are of the view that the uncertainty should motivate investors to think more carefully about their objectives and not make hasty decisions. Through this campaign, we seek to show our clients that we are here to help them keep an eye on the big picture – their goals – and work with them to achieve those goals” said Ike Onyia, the Managing Director of FBNQuest Asset Management.

The BeyondToday campaign highlights the skills and products offered by the fund manager to investors with diverse investment objectives. It showcases six (6) mutual funds designed to cater to the unique investment profiles and objectives of both individuals and corporates in the Nigerian market.

In such uncertain times, investors elect to hold cash or near-cash assets while they assess the outlook for other asset classes. The FBN Money Market Fund, one of the six (6) funds offered by FBNQuest, is a viable product for those seeking to preserve the value of their investments. Onyia further commented: “Very often, market volatility presents interesting investment opportunities to those who pay attention. In addition to offering attractive returns, our money market fund is a great offering for those who require the flexibility to reallocate their funds to other asset classes on short notice”.

With over N220billion in assets under management, the FBN Money Market Fund is one of the largest money market funds in Nigeria and since it was launched in 2012, it has built a track record of consistently outperforming its benchmark. The Fund provides exposure to government securities and, with a minimum investment of N5,000.00 (five thousand naira only), offers diversification across various secure asset instruments such as treasury bills, commercial papers, bankers acceptances and certificate of deposits.”

Underlying the BeyondToday campaign is a microsite that supports investors by helping them understand their investing profile through tools like a financial personality quiz and an investment calculator, as well as providing comprehensive options for investing. Investors are also able to begin or continue to invest via the FBN Edge app, downloadable on the App Store or GooglePlay, which enable them continue to transact online.

