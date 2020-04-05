Dangote Cement Series 1 up to N100bn 5-year Under Its N300bn Bond Issuance Programme Now Open

By Arthur Stevens Asset Mgt

We are pleased to inform you that the book build for the Dangote Cement PLC (“Dangote Cement” or “DCP”) Series 1, up to NGN [100] billion 5-year Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds, under its NGN300 billion Debt Issuance Programme is now open and will close on Tuesday, 14 April 2020.

Dangote Cement, Nigeria’s largest company by market capitalisation on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, is the largest cement manufacturer in Sub-Saharan Africa with an installed capacity of 45.6Mta across its operations in 10 African countries. DCP operates a fully integrated “quarry-to-customer” business in 7 of its operations with activities covering manufacturing, sales and distribution of cement.

DCP has a strong track record in the debt capital markets, having registered a NGN150 billion Commercial Paper programme in 2018, and issued an aggregate amount of NGN300 billion in Commercial Paper since programme establishment. Dangote Cement is now looking to launch a debut offering in the bond markets and plans to utilize proceeds of the bond issuance to refinance existing short-term debt previously applied towards cement expansion projects, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Dangote Cement is assigned a AA+ long-term rating by GCR and Aa2.ng long-term rating by Moody’s. DCP has also consistently reported robust operating and net profit margins compared to its peers in Sub-Saharan Africa and in other jurisdictions. DCP has adequate working capital, satisfactory cash flow, and a very experienced management team. The company is one of few corporates in Nigeria with a top notch rating of AA+.

The price guidance range for the Issue is 12.25% to 12.50% per annum. This is reflective of the top credit quality of the issuer, whilst also offering a premium over subsisting inflation levels. Other indicative terms of the offer are as presented below:

