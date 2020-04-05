COVID – 19: TGI Group Donates Food Items to Lagos Food Bank

Tropical General Investments Group has donated food items including rice, soya oil and seasoning

cubes, as part of its efforts to support the Lagos state government in the fight against the COVID-19

pandemic.

At the presentation, TGI Group provided 200 bags of 50kg Big Bull Rice produced by its subsidiary –

WACOT Rice Limited in Argungu, Kebbi State, 2500 cartons of Golden Terra Oil and 3000 cartons of Terra

Seasoning Cubes, produced by subsidiaries West African Soy Industries Limited (WASIL) and West

African Cubes Limited (WACUB), both located in Sagamu.

Corporate Communications Manager, TGI Group, Rafiat Raji, in her address during the presentation of

items, stated “in view of the stay-at-home directive, it is clear that many Lagosians are facing one level

of hardship or the other. Therefore, we understand that it is a collective responsibility to provide

support for the less privileged among us, hence our contribution to the Lagos State food bank which will

provide succor to at least 20,000 families”.

Commissioner for Agriculture – Lagos State, Mr. Gbolahan Lawal, who received the items alongside the

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, on behalf of the state

government noted that the donation was a welcome development. He commended the efforts of TGI

Group in its timely response to partner with the state government in its intervention to provide food for

two hundred thousand households across three hundred and seventy-seven wards to cater for the most

vulnerable and indigent within the state in this period.

“This will also add to what we have in mind in terms if supporting our people. Our target is to reach

200,000 homes across Lagos, and distribution is already ongoing in multiple locations” Lawal said.

The group reassured the state Government of their commitment to keep supporting the state and

country on all fronts in order to flatten the curve of the Corona Virus pandemic.

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group is an international investment and holding company with

diversified interests. Its corporate identity is based on respect for people, its communities and the

natural environment as it continuously seeks to support its communities during and beyond challenging

times.

