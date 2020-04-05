Coronavirus: Fayemi names Fayose, Afe Babalola, others in resource mobilisation committee

The governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has set up a 47-member panel of citizens of the state, including three former governors, to help mobilise resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The panel which is officially known as Ekiti State COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee has the former Minister of Health and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Juli Pharmacy, Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi as chairman.

The Founder/Chancellor of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Afe Babalola, will serve as the grand patron, while three former governors of the state were named as patrons.

The three former governors to serve as patrons are Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni and Ayodele Fayose.

The committee has as members captains of industry, distinguished private sector players, renowned professionals and prominent members of Ekiti in the Diaspora.

The list include former Chairman of O’dua Investment, Sir Remi Omotoso; former Chairman of United African Company (UAC), Ayo Ajayi; Principal Partner of Aluko Oyebode and Co, Gbenga Oyebode; CEO of Ecobank International, Ade Ayeyemi; Chairman, Boyage Oil and Gas, Otunba Olutoye Ariyo; President, Nigeria-American Chamber of Commerce, Toyin Akomolafe; a former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Senator Ayo Arise.

Others include renowned Oncologist and Director, Global Medicine, University of Chicago, USA, Funmi Falusi-Olopade; Vice President, International Affairs, Kings’ College, London, Funmi Olonisakin; former Executive Secretary, NHIS, Femi Thomas; Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN); Managing Director, Luk Oil Nigeria Ltd, Mr Kunle Gidado, CEO Agro Innovate, Foluso Olaniyan and former NBA National Secretary, Debo Adesina (SAN).

Also in the list are: Chairman , Deux Projects Ltd, Dr Tunji Olowolafe; Director, Risk Management, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ms Folakemi Fatogbe; Executive Director, Sahara Energy Ltd, Wale Ajibade; and a Director at Globacom, Niyi Adewunmi.

The special adviser to the governor on Development Partnerships, Margaret Fagboyo, is the secretary to the committee.

According to a release by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, the committee’s mandate among others, is to mobilise and advise on funds and project management, direct funding campaigns for the Covid-19 response.

He said the state government would do everything humanly possible to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic in the state, while assuring the citizens of the Dr Fayemi-led administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency in the management of resources mobilise.

