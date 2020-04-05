BREAKING: Nigeria Records Ten New Cases Of COVID-19, One New Death

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed ten new cases of the COVID-19 in the country bringing the total number of cases to 224.

Of the ten new cases, six are in Lagos, two are in Edo, while the other two are in the FCT.

Currently, five persons have died from the disease while 27 others have recovered so far and have been discharged.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo,” it tweeted.

“As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths.

As at 11:15am 5th April, there are 224 confirmed cases, 27 discharged and 5 deaths.

A breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos- 115
FCT- 45
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 9
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 6
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1

