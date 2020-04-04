Nigeria’s Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Hit 210 With 20 New Cases, 4 Deaths

(Naija247news) – Nigeria’s coronavirus cases Friday hit 210 confirmed cases after the center for disease control announced 20 fresh confirmed cases and two new deaths late Friday night (local time).

Lagos recorded 11, the FCT 3, Edo 3, Osun 2, while Ondo State got 1, its first confirmed case.

According to the agency, 25 previously infected persons have been treated and discharged while four persons have died from the disease. Only two deaths had been previously recorded until today.

