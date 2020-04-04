Firm launch N5bln Covid-19 insurance cover for Nigerians affected

Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc, Lasaco Assurance Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc, Tangerine Life Insurance Limited and Ark Insurance Brokers Limited contribute premium for a 5 Billion Naira insurance scheme to support Lagos State Health Care Workers and Volunteers.

Health workers and volunteer caregivers continue to play an invaluable frontline role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. In support of this, Hon. HAB Fasinro of Fenchurch Group has assembled a team of leaders in the Insurance industry that will, in partnership with Lagos State Government, help with the practical solution of providing medical, disability/incapacity and term life insurance cover for up to 1000 healthcare workers and volunteers who are in the front line in the fight against COVID-19 in Lagos State.

The following Chief Executives have signed up through their companies to support this initiative.

Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale: Leadway Assurance Company Limited Mr. Wole Oshin: Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc Mr. Segun Balogun: Lasaco Assurance Plc Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun: AIICO Insurance Plc Mr. Livingstone Magorimbo: Tangerine Life Insurance Limited Mr. Kayode Awogboro: Ark Insurance Brokers Limited

They are all “Proudly Nigerian” companies who have collectively agreed and shall bear the cost of all premiums to make available a pool of funds of up to (Five billion Naira) to settle all valid claims. The coverage of the policies will be limited to inpatient hospital cash and life insurance cover for healthcare workers and volunteers in Lagos State.

This partnership with the Lagos State Government will contribute towards the exemplary effort being made by the State in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

We would like to take this opportunity to commend the bravery and appreciate the selfless services of our Doctors, Nurses and all the Health and essential service workers who are working tirelessly to help combat this epidemic.

