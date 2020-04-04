COVID-19 PPE: Xirea partners Buphalo to boost local production of medical equipment

‌

In a bid to boost the local capacity for the production of medical Personal Protective Equipment to combat COVID-19 and other communicable diseases, Xirea Apparel and Buphalo Active Gear, have entered into a partnership.

Founder of Xirea Apparels, Mr. Obinna Eneh, said that the local production capacities of both companies have been ramped up for items such as certified disposable coveralls, medical/surgical scrubs, and caps, surgical masks and other miscellaneous garments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eneh said, “The world as we know it, has irreversibly changed as a result of this pandemic. It is heartwarming to see corporations, government agencies and individuals unite to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

“To play our part, Xirea Apparels has retrofitted and dedicated four production lines to the local production of medical PPE

“Local production capacity will be ramped up for the following items in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: certified disposable coveralls, medical/surgical scrubs and caps, surgical masks and

other miscellaneous garments.

“During this pandemic we have converted all our production lines to produce the Buphalo BDC-13 disposable coveralls in Nigeria. Our daily production capacity is between 2,000 to 5,000 coveralls daily. We can produce 2,000 scrubs/caps and 10,000 masks daily.”

