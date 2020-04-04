Bayelsa Governor Orders Partial Closure Of Markets In Yenagoa

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
252

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, has signed an executive order known as the Bayelsa State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 into law as part of strategies to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Governor Diri said that his administration will not relent in preventing resident and the state from Covid-19 pandemic.

He commended all people of the state for their understanding and support during the relevant measures taking by the Covid-19 committee and the implementation of preventive measures.

According to the governor, the state was yet to have any case of Covid-19 pandemic but since other states bordering it had recorded cases of the virus, government was further stiffening measures to prevent the virus from entering the state.

Diri went ahead to order the partial closure of markets in the state with effect from April 3.

SHARE
Previous articleNigerian Government Denies Issuing Licence For 5G Network Deployment
Next articleCOVID-19: Why Chinese doctors are coming to Nigeria
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.