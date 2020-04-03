Nigeria discharges 4 new recovered coronavirus patients including 8-week-old baby

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has discharged four patients from the Infectious Disease Facility, Yaba, after their full recovery from Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This brings the number of discharged patients in the state to 24, including a patient that was evacuated to the United States.

Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, gave the update on Friday at a press briefing at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.

Mr Abayomi said the discharged patients are three females and one male, including a baby admitted when she was six weeks old, who is now eight weeks old, and her mother.

“We have discharged 15 patients over the last two days and diagnosed 16 new patients on Thursday,” the commissioner said.

He said the state has 98 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, out of which 74 are active cases and 24 fully recovered and discharged.

“At the moment, most of the patients have had mild to moderate disease, with no death,” he said.

Breakdown In Lagos

The commissioner said Eti-Osa local government has the highest number of confirmed cases with 47, followed by Ikeja which has 24 cases, Lagos Mainland 11 cases, while Alimosho, Agege and Ikorodu local governments have one confirmed case each.

“The peak of the age group affected is between 30 and 59, two patients are over the age of 60 and two patients over 70. Majority of the patients are male: 64 per cent male and 36 percent female,” he said.

READ ALSO: Lockdown: Banks to provide ‘skeletal services’ at Apapa port

Mr Abayomi added that there is a change in the recorded pattern of cases in Lagos from the first week when the state recorded 82 per cent imported cases. The commissioner said the ratio has changed, and is more of local transmission within the community.

“We now see patients who have no travel history whatsoever coming down with the infection,” adding that over 2,450 people are on the contact tracing list of the state at the moment.

Treatment

Mr Abayomi said all the patients are being isolated and treated at the Infectious Disease facility, Yaba, and only about 70 per cent of the bed spaces have been occupied.

“We still have adequate bed space, because as we admit, we also discharge. We have reached about 70 per cent capacity at the Yaba hospital,” he said.

He said the state will open the isolation centre at Gbagada hospital and commission the Onikan tent which will give a total bed space of about 300 with a plan to have six isolation facilities in the next month.

“Access to testing has increased as tests are being conducted in three sites independently with tests between 200 and 300 per day,” the commissioner said.

