JUST IN: Coronavirus Cases Rise To 190 In Nigeria As Six New Infections Are Announced

Six new Coronavirus infections in Nigeria were announced on Friday morning by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, bringing the total confirmed cases to 190.

In a post on Twitter, the NCDC said, “Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.

“As of 11:00am on April 3, there are 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 20 have been discharged with two deaths.

“Currently, Lagos has 91 cases; Abuja- 35; Osun- 20; Oyo- eight; Akwa Ibom- five; Ogun, Edo and Kaduna four cases each, Bauchi three; Enugu and Ekiti two cases each, Rivers – one; and Benue – one case.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...