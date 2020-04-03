JUST IN: Coronavirus Cases Rise To 190 In Nigeria As Six New Infections Are Announced

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
170

Six new Coronavirus infections in Nigeria were announced on Friday morning by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, bringing the total confirmed cases to 190.

In a post on Twitter, the NCDC said, “Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.

“As of 11:00am on April 3, there are 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 20 have been discharged with two deaths.

“Currently, Lagos has 91 cases; Abuja- 35; Osun- 20; Oyo- eight; Akwa Ibom- five; Ogun, Edo and Kaduna four cases each, Bauchi three; Enugu and Ekiti two cases each, Rivers – one; and Benue – one case.”

SHARE
Previous articleCOVID-19 Pandemic — Some Things Are Beyond Us By Achike Chude
Next articleCOVID-19: Tackling Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories And Occult Imputations In Nigeria By Leo Igwe
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.