Doctor treating coronavirus patients in Edo infected

A doctor treating COVID-19 patients at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State, is said to have contracted the disease.

The president of the National Association of Resident Doctors, Aliyu Sokomba, disclosed this yesterday on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’.

“Just yesterday again, one of our doctors in ISTH, Iruaa, had tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

What that means is that these doctors that are testing positive to various diseases are being left alone to take care of themselves.

“There is no form of life insurance for them.

There is no form of compensation. To say the least, what these doctors benefit at the end of every month as hazard allowance is N5,000,” Sokomba said. He also said six doctors had died of Lassa fever.

