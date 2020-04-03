Doctor treating coronavirus patients in Edo infected

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
138

A doctor treating COVID-19 patients at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State, is said to have contracted the disease.

The president of the National Association of Resident Doctors, Aliyu Sokomba, disclosed this yesterday on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’.

“Just yesterday again, one of our doctors in ISTH, Iruaa, had tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

What that means is that these doctors that are testing positive to various diseases are being left alone to take care of themselves.

“There is no form of life insurance for them.

There is no form of compensation. To say the least, what these doctors benefit at the end of every month as hazard allowance is N5,000,” Sokomba said. He also said six doctors had died of Lassa fever.

SHARE
Previous articleNigeria spends N254bn on debt servicing in 90 days
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.