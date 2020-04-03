Coronavirus: Akwa Ibom Declares 14-day Lockdown

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has announced a 14-day lockdown in the state to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

This is coming after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed five cases in the state.

Though the government had initially denied the result by the NCDC and said another test would be conducted, the governor said the lockdown was to enable a thorough process of contact tracing to identify those, who may have been exposed to the five confirmed victims.

In a statewide broadcast, Governor Emmanuel said the confirmed cases are mostly health professionals, who gad contact with a foreigner that later tested positive for the virus.

The governor said there would be restriction of people and vehicular movement except of those carrying out essential duties.

He said, “I am hereby announcing a complete cessation of movement in the state extended to period of 14 days.

“There will be no movement of persons except those on essential duties, who must carry a proper means of identification.

“As I speak, the confirmed cases who are mostly healthcare professionals are in good health and have so far presented no symptoms.

“However, they have been moved to the isolation centres for proper management and the process of contact tracing has begun.

“All business premises, markets, shops, motor parks and offices must remain closed during this period.

“The only exception will be pharmacies and grocery shops. All events of any nature are prohibited during this period.

“Relevant security agencies have been briefed and they will ensure strict compliance with this directive.”

