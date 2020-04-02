SGF speaks on rumoured sack of Buhari’s CoS, Abba Kyari

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has responded to the rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari had been sacked.

There was a sack letter in circulation on social media last Wednesday, said to have been from the SGF, announcing the sack of Kyari. But the SGF said the letter is fake.

The Chief of Staff tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and his whereabouts is a subject of controversy presently, even when he announced that he was going to be in Lagos State for self-isolation and treatment.

The SGF, who spoke thorough the Director of Information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Willie Bassey, told Daily Trust that such report was not true and should be disregarded.

According to him, the statement is a “Fake news” as the Office of the SGF does not sign releases like the one in circulation.

“Is this how we send our releases? Have you ever sighted a release ever written by the SGF? I am not aware of the claim,” Bassey said.

The release being circulated stated that: “The termination of the appointment of Mr.

Abba Kyari took immediate effect. And the President has appointed Alhaji Babagana Kingibe as the new Chief of Staff (C0S).

“The President thanked Mr Abba Kyari for his absolute loyalty to him and to the nation during the period he served as his CoS. He prayed to God for his speedy recovery.”

