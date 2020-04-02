Nigeria distributes 99,642 Face Masks From Jack Ma To States

As part of efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the federal government has distributed 99, 642 face masks, 9, 999 face shields and 110 overall gowns to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Jack Ma Foundation in China had last week donated the 107 box load of medical supplies to Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Senator Femi Ojudu, Thursday announced the distribution on his Facebook account.

The breakdown of the distribution of the personal protective equipment shows that Lagos State got the highest share with 27, 678 face masks, 2, 596 face shields and 165 overall gowns. This was followed by the FCT with 14, 115 face masks, 1, 906 face shield and 161 overall gowns.

So far, Lagos and the FCT have the highest numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country with Lagos currently having 91 cases, while the FCT has 35 confirmed cases of the COVID-19.

Ogun State received 4, 375 face masks, 671 face shields and 58 overall gowns, while Bauchi, Edo, Ekiti Osun, Oyo and Rivers States each received 1, 912 face masks, 291 face shields and 26 overall gowns.

Other states each received 1, 500 face masks, 110 face shields and 20 overall gowns.

It is believed the personal protective equipment would help in halting community spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

