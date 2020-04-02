Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Orders Investigation Into Rape Allegation Against Commissioner

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has ordered an immediate investigation into the case of brutalisation and rape of a lady by his Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr Abdulmumini Danga.

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday published how Danga abducted, brutalised and raped the lady identified as Elizabeth for asking him to take care of his family.

Narrating her ordeal, the young lady had said, “On the 29th of March, I made a post about the commissioner.

After making the post, they started attacking me on social media and he sent some guys to come and get me.

“On getting there, they flogged me. He flogged us himself, stripped me naked and made a video of me threatening to post it when next I make any public comment about it.

“They also made me apologise that what I said about him was not true under duress. I had to do so because they were all over me.

“He did not release me and took me to a hotel nearby. Over the night, he made advances and raped me.”

In a statement, Commissioner for Information and Communication in Kogi, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, said Governor Bello would not allow intimidation and oppression of citizens of the state.

He said, “The governor, being an avowed advocate of fundamental human rights, is shocked by these allegations and will not allow them go without being investigated.

“The governor has ordered accelerated investigation into the matter and hereby assures both accuser and accused, as well as the general public that the whole truth will be uncovered and justice served as appropriate.

“We will not tolerate violence against women or children under any form or guise.

“We give our word that if these allegations are proven, everyone found culpable will be brought to justice.”

