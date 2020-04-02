Kim Kardashian cancels plans of having fifth kid with Kanye west

Celebrity News

Thursday, April 2, 2020

The TV star Kim Kardashian West has kicked against the idea of having a fifth baby with his husband Kanye west after being cooped up at home with her four beautiful children at the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown.

The 39 year old American top model while in self isolation with her husband Kanye west and the kid’s accepted how troublesome it’s has been taking care of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

She revealed in an interview that it really tough taking good care of four kids adding that giving birth too another one would be a brood for her.

She further revealed how she has been founding it hard entertaining her kids indoors, Kim has loved spending more quality time with the Bound 2 hitmaker, 42.

She explained: I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been [great.] I think the family bonding part of it all — [we’re] going on walks outside [and] watched every single movie you could possibly imagine. I’ve been showing the kids all these ’80s movies like ‘Harry and the Hendersons’ and stuff that they wouldn’t watch.

According to daily mail she confirmed It’s so having a family I love all and bonding stuff. But I’ve been doing laundry and cooking and the kids just got on spring break, thank god.

She also admitted to having a ‘newfound respect for teachers’ after homeschooling her children.

‘They deserve so much,’ said Kim of teachers, adding that her children are finally ‘on spring break, thank God’ after a spell of homeschooling.