FG Begins Distribution of N20,000 Relief Fund To Vulnerable Households

The Nigerian Government on Wednesday commenced the distribution of N20,000 relief fund to vulnerable households in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk, said exercise would continue for the next four months.

She added that the relief fund was being distributed in line with the announcement made by President Muhammadu Buhari during his nationwide broadcast on Sunday.

Farouq disclosed that the N20,000 would be given to each person in vulnerable households as palliative to mitigate the effect of lockdown.

She said, “Because of this COVID-19, the vulnerable groups have to expand because we are aware that there are people who live on daily wage.

“So, we are also going to look at those groups of people to see how we can get food relief intervention to them in this period.”

