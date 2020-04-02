DANGCEM Shares spike Nigerian Equities Market Rebounds by 0.10%

As NIBOR Rises for Most Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Strain….

The Local Bourse All Share Index (ASI) gained 0.10% to close at 21,121.20 points amid renewed bullish activity despite the Exchange printing 7 gainers against 19 losers at the close of trade.

Consequently, the year to date loss of the NSE ASI moderated to 21.31%.

Investors were bullish on the shares of DANGCEM as it rose by 9.93%, hence lifting the NSE Industrial index by 2.37% to close in green territory.

On the flip side, the NSE Banking, NSE Insurance and NSE consumer goods indices plunged by 2.19%, 0.84% and 1.89% respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity was upbeat as the value and volume of stocks traded rose by 65.38% and 62.07% to 0.25 billion units and 2.86 billion respectively.

Elsewhere, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity strain; however, NITTY declined for all maturities amid bullish activity.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds was flattish for most maturities tracked; however, FGN Eurobond tanked for all maturities tracked amid bearish activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...