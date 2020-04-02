Coronavirus cases top 1 million worldwide, researchers say

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 1 million worldwide Thursday, Johns Hopkins University researchers found.

As of Thursday afternoon, over 1,002,500 cases were recorded worldwide of COVID-19, with over 51,300 deaths.

It took a little over 4 months — 130 days — for cases globally to surpass 500,000. It took only seven days to add the next 500,000 to the count.

The U.S. recorded more cases than any other country with 234,462, as testing in the nation has ramped up “more than any other country in the world,” President Trump said last Friday. Three out of four Americans have been under orders to stay home to reduce the spread of the virus.

The U.S. had the third-highest number of deaths in the world with 5,607. Italy and Spain had more deaths than the U.S., with 13,915 and 10,096 respectively.

China, the country of origin for the novel coronavirus has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases and the fifth-highest number of deaths, according to official data.

However, three U.S. intelligence officials said Wednesday that China purposely has been underreporting its number of cases and deaths.

Bloomberg, which first reported the news, cited three U.S. intelligence officers who said they alerted the White House last week to Beijing’s misleading numbers. Two of the three sources called the numbers flat-out fake.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the State Department immunologist advising the White House on its response to COVID-19, said Tuesday that China’s numbers influenced assumptions in other countries about the nature of the contagion.

“The medical community made — interpreted the Chinese data as: This was serious, but smaller than anyone expected because I think probably we were missing a significant amount of data, now that what we see happened to Italy and see what happened to Spain,” she said.

