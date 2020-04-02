Buhari appoints medical directors for two major hospitals

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Medical Directors for Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, Cross River State, and Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Taraba State.
They are Bassey Edet, and Aisha Adamu, respectively.
Dr Edet hails from Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State, and graduated from University of Calabar in 1998. He is a Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College in Psychiatry, and also Fellow of the National Institute of Management Consultants.

His appointment as Medical Director, for an initial term of four years, takes effect from March 25, 2020.
Dr Aisha Adamu is a Consultant Physician Gastroenterologist/Hepatologist. She hails from Karin-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, and graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 1995. She completed her Residency in 2008, and received Fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College.
Her appointment as Medical Director for an initial term of four years takes effect from March 25, 2020.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the Presiden

