BREAKING: Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hit 174

Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has confirmed 23 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This brings to 174 the total cases confirmed in the country.

The NCDC had earlier on Wednesday announced 12 cases in the country.

In the latest cases, nine were confirmed in Lagos with seven in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; nine in Lagos, seven in the FCT, five in Akwa Ibom, one in Kaduna and one in Bauchi State.

“As at 8:00pm April 1, there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” the NCDC said.

