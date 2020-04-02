BREAKING: 11 Coronavirus Patient Recover In Nigeria , Discharged

Eleven persons previously diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus disease have been successfully treated and were discharged Thursday in Lagos.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the development via his Twitter handle.

“I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba.

“They have fully recovered and have tested negative to #COVID19 and have been allowed to return home.

“The patients include two females and nine males. Their results came out negative in two rounds of tests.

“I want to use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers and other professionals for their service.”

As at the time of writing Lagos has 91 confirmed cases of the disease while the figure for the country is 174.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...