Amidst Coronavirus, Ogun Health Workers Underpaid By Tao Bakare

the global pandemic continue to hold the world to ransom, nations all over the world continue to search for the ‘messiah vaccine’. Despite the fact that Covid-19 has successfully exposed even the supposed perfect and big countries in terms of inadequate health facilities, Cuba have come to the rescue.

However, Nigeria remains wanted in the battle for cure as the President have never for once failed to disappoint Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Ogun State, in the South-West region, which is one of the hotspot of the virus, has failed woefully in responding to the deadly situation.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria, Ogun State has recorded over three cases, while the state government has done almost nothing, but, mere cheap talk on radio, television and print. The governor has announced several millions of naira, while in reality, nothing is there to show for it.

Recently, Governor Dapo Abiodun announced that the state is working on an isolation centre in Ikenne Local Government. Good news, I am writing this piece from Ikenne right now, there is nothing in Ikenne. I call on Governor Dapo Abiodun to prove me wrong.

Also, with the state housing one of the major (but poorly funded) teaching hospitals in Nigeria, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, one would think that the state will be more active in response to the pandemic. But the fact is that Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital cannot even boast of a broken ventilator, let alone a functional one. Shame on the state government.

It is also sacrosanct to note that the welfare of health workers in Ogun State especially at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital is nothing to write home about. Apart from the fact that these ‘warriors’ have to work restless shifts of about 10 hours everyday, they do not even have enough items to discharge their duties properly. The sad news is, it is in OOUTH that nurses run out of face masks, gloves and sanitiders amidst a deadly virus.

Another major point of call is the remuneration of these health workers. The administration of former governor, Ibikunle Amosun, paid just four months out of the nine months arrears owed workers by the Gbenga Daniel regime still the present regime of Dapo Abiodun continue to hover around the same trend.

Of course, it is reasonable enough that amidst this pandemic, the welfare of our health workers should be held paramount by any reasonable government. But in Dapo Abiodun’s Ogun State, the shadow is the reality.

On arrival of Dapo Abiodun’s administration, thousands of promises were made to the people but a lot has remained unfulfilled.

The situation in Ogun State is no different from scenes in horror movies as both doctors and nurses are lamenting underpayment and little or no remuneration at all.

