American Citizen Evacuated After Testing Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos

United States citizen, who tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos, has been moved back home to America.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, made the disclosure on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He said, “The total #COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 82. Eight patients have so far been discharged following their full recovery.

“One of the confirmed cases, who is an American citizen, has been evacuated to the USA.”

Nigeria now has 151 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and two recorded deaths.

