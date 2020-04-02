American Citizen Evacuated After Testing Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
331

United States citizen, who tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos, has been moved back home to America.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, made the disclosure on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He said, “The total #COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 82. Eight patients have so far been discharged following their full recovery.

“One of the confirmed cases, who is an American citizen, has been evacuated to the USA.”

Nigeria now has 151 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and two recorded deaths.

SHARE
Previous articleBREAKING: Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hit 174
Next articleAmidst Coronavirus, Ogun Health Workers Underpaid By Tao Bakare
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.