Yobe governor, deputy, lawmakers, judges donate 50% of salaries to combat coronavirus

Yobe State Governor, Mai Buni, and his deputy, Idi Gubana, have donated 50 per cent of their salaries as part of measures to prevent any outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The donation has also attracted the same gesture from other high ranking officials of the state government including the members of the State Executive Council.

Others who have indicated same gesture include the Secretary to the State Government, members of the Yobe State House of Assembly, the Chief Judge of the State, the Grand Khadi, permanent secretaries and chairpersons of boards of parastatals in the state.

The commissioner for information, Abdullahi Bego, announced this in a statement released to journalists in Damaturu on Tuesday evening.

He said, “the donation is a support fund to accelerate the all-hands-on-deck effort of the state in dealing with the fight against the virus”.

Members of the National Assembly and at least a Nigerian governor have indicated plans to give up part of their emoluments to combat the ailment which has so far killed two persons and infected 139.

Yobe State has not recorded any case of COVID-19.

The full statement is reproduced below.

“As the Yobe State Government, under His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni, continues to adopt various measures to ensure that the coronavirus disease does not break out in the state, the governor and his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana have donated 50 percent of their basic salaries to the state’s COVID-19 Support Fund to help accelerate the all-hands-on-deck effort that is so vital to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following in the example of His Excellency the governor, members of the State Executive Council, the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service and the Chief of Staff to the governor are also donating 50 per cent of their basic salaries to the Fund.

“The Yobe COVID-19 Sub-Committee on Resource Mobilization under the leadership of the Hon. Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Dr Abubakar Garba Iliya also wishes to announce that all permanent secretaries, chief executive of boards and parastatals, permanent members of Commissions, including the Local Government Service Commission, House of Assembly Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, Teaching Service Board, Science and Technical Schools Board, State Independent Electoral Commission, Fiscal Responsibility Board, Arabic and Islamic Education Board, Bureau For Public Procurement, Civil Service Commission, and the Pilgrims Welfare Commission, as well as the Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs) who are currently in charge of the 17 local government councils will also donate 50 percent of their basic salaries to the effort to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

“The State Assembly Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Lawan Mirwa, his deputy, Hon. Mohammed Auwal Isa and 22 other members of the House of Assembly are also putting their shoulders behind the effort by donating 50 per cent of their basic salaries.

“The State’s judiciary is also chipping in with the Chief Judge and Grand Khadi making available 50 percent of their basic salaries to the effort to convert COVID-19.

“As the work goes on across sectors and communities, the Yobe COVID-19 Prevention and Control Committee under the leadership of His Excellency the Deputy Governor calls on the sons and daughters of Yobe State both within and outside the country, members of the business community, organisations, and philanthropists to do their part as well, by donating to the Yobe COVID-19 Support Fund through the following bank account: Yobe State COVID-19 Support Account Number 1022751510 Bank UBA”, the statement said.

