Uzodimma Charges Imo Finance Commissioner on IGR increase

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has challenged the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Chuck Chukuemeka to work towards increasing the state’s Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR).

Governor Uzodimma gave the challenge on Wednesday in his office during a brief swearing-in ceremony for Mr. Chuck as his Commissioner for Finance.

Mr. Chuck brings to 24 the number of commissioners Governor Uzodimma has sworn-in.

During the swearing-in which was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins and Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu respectively and other top government officials, Governor Uzodimma told Mr. Chuck that he does not have “a choice than to succeed.”

“Go there and deliver. Ensure things are done properly and more importantly, ensure that you work towards improving on the IGR. We will support you to succeed,” the Governor told him.

Insisting that Mr. Chuck must go and do things that are begging for attention, the governor maintained that it was not a coincidence that the Finance Commissioner was resuming when a new Accountant General had been appointed.

In his response, Mr. Chuck said his appointment was a dream come through as he has always hoped to work in the capacity he has been appointed. He said God must have brought Governor Uzodimma for the dream to be realized.

He promised to “keep his hands clean, his heart pure and to leave the place he is coming to work better than he found it.”

Mr. Chuck said he was deeply honoured on behalf of the wife and has accepted the “offer with all his heart.”

Mr. Chuck is coming on board the office with a huge experience on financial management. Not only was he a Senior Manager at KPMG, Mr. Chuck was a proud owner of an Audit-Tax Consulting Firm in Miniappolis Minnesota, United States of America before he joined public service as Chief Economic Adviser to former Governor Ikedi Ohakim between 2007 and 2011.

A certified Public Accountant and member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mr. Chuck has been a financial consultant to many state governments and currently, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Partner of Global Research and Business Solutions.

A member of the Imo State University Visitation Panel, Mr. Chuck is married to Dr. (Mrs.) Marceline Chuckemeka and together they have five children.

