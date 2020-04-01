President Buhari Government reduces fuel price to N123 per

Energy

By: Okafor Joseph Afam

President Buhari government has again reduce the fuel price to N123 due o the recent fall in the global market.

The reduction comes two weeks ago after it was reduced from N145 per litre to N125 – PPPRA said the new price takes an effect on Wednesday, April 1, and urged members of the public to comply with the new change. The federal government has ordered the reduction in the pump price of premuim motor vehicle from the current price of N125 to N123.50 per litre.

According to the statement released on Tuesday evening, March 31, Abdulkadir Saidu, the executive secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), said the guiding price takes effect from Wednesday, April 1.

He further stressed out that, the new pump price will reflect the reality of crude oil sale globally as the price of oil barrel stands at $20 – an unimaginable tumble compared to $50 it was sold in the last two months.

Saidu said PPPRA and other regulatory agencies will be monitoring the compliance to the extant regulation for a sustainable downstream sector nationwide.

The PPPRA executive secretary also urged members of the general public and oil and gas companies to be guided according to the new price.

