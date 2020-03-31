REVEALED: How Nigerian Doctor Died Of Coronavirus In United Kingdom

Nigerian medical doctor, Alfa Sa’adu, has died in the United Kingdom after being infected with Coronavirus.

The 68-year-old man, who is a native of Kwara State, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Until his demise, Sa’adu worked at Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust and was a former Medical Director of London Hospital.

A family member, who confirmed the news to Naija247news.com on Tuesday, said that the victim’s wife, who is also a medical doctor in the UK, was also infected with the virus and was currently in a critical state at a hospital.

Ahman Makams, a nephew of the late 68-year-old, told Naija247news.com that Dr Sa’adu contracted the virus after going to a hospital as a consultant to help patients struggling with the disease.

He said, “Just lost my uncle this morning In London. Until his death, he was Galadima of Patigi and former Medical Director of London Hospital.

“May his soul rest in peace and may Allah grant him with Aljannah.

“He went as a consultant to help and it was in the process that he contracted the virus.

“His wife also has the virus but is receiving treatment currently.”

Dr Sa’adu graduated from University College, London, with a BSC in Anatomy in 1973 and from University College Hospital Medical School with MB.BS in 1976.

He returned to Nigeria in 1979 for his National Youth Service before teaching and training at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Sa’adu, who is the third Galadiman Patigi and was turbaned in March 2000, returned to London in 1984 and rose to become the Medical Director and Deputy Chief Executive at Ealing Hospital NHS Trust.

