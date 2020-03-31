Nigeria’s Coronavirus infected persons jumps to 135 with only two death

Four new cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) have been reported in Nigeria on Tuesday as the total now stands at 135.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on its Twitter handle Tuesday Morning.
According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun

As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.

Currently;
Lagos- 81
FCT- 25
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 8
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-5
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 3

