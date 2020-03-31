Foreign investment into Nigerian Equities Slump as outflow surges on Covid-19 fears

Foreign inflows into Nigerian equities reached a record low of N18.97billion in February against an outflow of N52.37billion. This is against inflow of N23.81billion and outflow of N46.5billion in January.

Foreigners who hitherto were major buyers of Nigerian equities accounted for just N141.65billion or 36.92percent of stocks traded in first two months into this year while domestic investors accounted for N242.01billion or 63.08percent.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) report shows the stock market recorded N148.50billion in total transactions as at February out of which N71.34 were by foreigners (48.04percent) while N77.16billion or 51.96percent were by domestic investors.

Domestic retail investors accounted for N29.56billion while domestic institutional investors accounted for N47.60billion.

Over a thirteen (13) year period, domestic transactions decreased by 72.30percent, from N3.556trillion in 2007 to N985billion in 2019 while foreign transactions increased by 53.08percent from N616billion to N943billion over the same period.

Total domestic transactions accounted for about 51percent of the total transactions carried out in 2019, while foreign transactions accounted for about 49percent of the total transactions in the same period.

