COVID-19: Air Peace Evacuates 70 Israelis Out Of Nigeria

As the deadly coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage through the countries of the world with governments of nations rushing to protect the lives of their citizens, Nigeria’sAir Peace Airline has evacuated 70 Israeli nationals out of Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The Boeing aircraft marked P47877 with registration number 5N-BWI departed the Lagos airport at 11.55am for Israel en route Abuja airport.

Onboard the flight were the 70 evacuees and 17 crew members bringing the total numbers on the plane to 87.

The flight was operated on a special arrangement between the Israeli and Nigerian governments.

Only last week a similar arrangement between France and Nigeria saw 260 French citizens evacuated from Nigeria through Lagos via Cotonou.

Air France is expected to return to Nigeria on April 2nd and 9th, 2020 to airlift the remaining French nationals out of the country.

