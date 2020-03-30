Tinubu donates N200m to Lagos, NCDC to fight Coronavirus

Former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated N200 million towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The donation, according to him, would go to Lagos State government and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to battle the scourge in the country.

The national leader of the All Progressive Party ((APC), who is also marking his 68th birthday, annnnounced the donation in a statement he personally signed on Sunday

He lamented that if not for the virus, his annual birthday celebration, which was often accompanied by a colloquium, would have been held as were done in the last 12 years.

“We could not do so this year but by God’s grace we will do so again,” the national leader of the ruling party said.

According to him, the circumstances this year prevent us from gathering together to celebrate my birthday but I would still like to mark the occasion.

“That is why I have chosen today to announce that I will be making a donation of N200 million to fight this deadly virus.

“In pursuant to this pledge, N100 million will be made available to the government of Lagos State and another N100 million to NCDC to support their efforts in fighting the scourge of coronavirus (COVID-19),” Tinubu said.

Joshua Bassey

