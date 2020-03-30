Prince Charles walks out of self-isolation, one week after testing positive for COVID-19

Clarence House, royal residence in London, says Prince Charles of Wales is now out of self-isolation one week after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The British heir-to-the-throne was diagnosed of the virus after showing mild symptoms.

Prince Charles went into isolation at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.

According to the palace spokesman, the 71-year-old prince is in good heath and following government restrictions.

“Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesman said.

According to the palace, Camilla, his wife and duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative to the virus remains in isolation.

The United Kingdom has recorded 19,522 confirmed cases of the virus, while 1,228 patients have died.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also tested positive for coronavirus, had announced that about 20,000 former National Health Service! (NHS) staff have returned to work to help deal with the disease.

