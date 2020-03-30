    Nigeria records second death from coronavirus

    Nigeria has recorded the second death from coronavirus (COVID-19), the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has confirmed. He spoke on Monday in Abuja at the maiden joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

    Ehanire also said the nation has recorded 111 cases which shows that the cases are rising and that Nigerians must take the cases seriously and abide by the various government’s measures.

