Nigeria records second death from coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded the second death from coronavirus (COVID-19), the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has confirmed. He spoke on Monday in Abuja at the maiden joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Ehanire also said the nation has recorded 111 cases which shows that the cases are rising and that Nigerians must take the cases seriously and abide by the various government’s measures.

Ehanire also said the nation has recorded 111 cases which shows that the cases are rising and that Nigerians must take the cases seriously and abide by the various government’s measures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...