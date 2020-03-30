MTN Group Launches Free Daily Data Lifeline to Keep SA Connected During COVID-19 Lockdown

MTN has rolled out a 20MB daily data lifeline to assist South Africans in staying connected during the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown.

The free daily data has been made available for use on the instant messaging app ayoba; and can be used for video, text, image and audio sending and receiving.

Subscribers that use basic feature phones can connect through SMS and can respond to all messages sent from the ayoba app by using free SMSs if they are MTN subscribers.

Jacqui ‘O Sullivan, MTN SA’s Executive for Corporate Affairs said that the introduction of the 20MB daily data lifeline on ayoba is in line with the mobile giant’s commitment to making connectivity more affordable and accessible for South Africans so that they can keep in touch with loved ones as they wait for the Coronavirus pandemic to pass.

The app supports four of South Africa’s local languages, including isiXhosa, English, isiZulu and Afrikaans.

It is currently available for use on all Android handsets.

The ayoba instant messaging app is available for download on the Google Play Store, and downloading is zero-rated for all MTN subscribers on the ayoba website

