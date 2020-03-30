Meghan Markle, Prince Harry officially axing the ‘Sussex Royal’ brand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially axing the “Sussex Royal” brand as they prepare to bid farewell to the royal family.

The couple will accede to the demands of Queen Elizabeth II and no longer use the name Sussex Royal for their charitable organization, Instagram or website.

In a final message on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, the Sussexes — who leave their lives as “working” royals on Tuesday — issued a message to their 11.3 million followers from their new home in Los Angeles.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, they wrote: “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.”

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.”

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”

“While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

“Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

“Until then,” the post signs off, “please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

