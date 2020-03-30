Five more Coronavirus patients recovers in Nigeria

Five of the Coronavirus pandemic patients who had been receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos, have been discharged.

The patients were discharged on Monday after repeated tests carried out on them showed negative, a proof they have overcome the killer disease.

The discharged patients include three Nigerians and two foreign nationals.

Lagos is the epicentre of the Coronavirus in Nigeria, having 68 of the total 111 cases so recorded in the country.

Before now, three patients including the Italian index case and two Nigerians had been treated and discharged from the Lagos facility, bringing the total number of recoveries in Nigeria to eight.

