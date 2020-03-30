FCMB rolls out safety measures to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has assured its teeming customers of prompt and convenient financial services accessibility and delivery despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID- 19 (coronavirus) pandemic in Nigeria.

The assurance follows the full activation of the Bank’s Business Continuity plan and implementation of safety measures for customers and staff to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The action is in line with the customer- first approach philosophy of the Bank and best practice international protocols, including the recommended measures by the World Health Organisation ( WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a statement, FCMB informed that part of the safety measures it has put in place is the cleaning of teller counters at all branches with disinfectants every hour. This is in addition to compulsory enforcement of temperature screening, the use of hand sanitisers for all those that must gain access to any of its business premises and keeping a keen eye on social distancing rules. The Bank disclosed that while majority of its branches will remain open to serve customers who may require physical services, a few other branches had been temporarily closed since March 25, 2020.

Based on this and considering the critical services offered by Banks, especially at a time like this, FCMB has further optimised its world class alternate and digital banking channels to effectively cater for all forms of transactions required by customers, thereby limiting the threat of inter-personal interaction.

The lender has therefore encouraged customers to make use of its self-service channels, including, internet banking, the new FCMB Mobile app, * 329# USSD solution, automated teller machines, among others, to send money, pay bills, request for loans, purchase airtime, check account balance and carry out other transactions on the go.

Also, FCMB has temporarily changed its work structure by ensuring that some category of staff can now work remotely to minimise physical interaction as well as adhere to social distancing guidelines. This is to further safeguard the institution’s stakeholders and its host communities against the threats posed by COVID-19. Also, the Bank has suspended all training programmes, while meetings are to be held virtually.

FCMB has assured that it is constantly monitoring the COVID- 19 situation and will continue to deploy the necessary measures in the best interest of customers, staff and other stakeholders.

The Bank has advised the populace to remain safety conscious by diligently adhering to all the rules put in place by the government and the health authorities to avoid further spread of the virus.

