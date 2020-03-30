During coronavirus lockdown, commmercial Banks are allowed to maintain skeletal operations — CBN

Operators in the financial sector, particularly banks and money markets, have been granted limited exemptions to maintain skeletal operations through the lockdown period.

In his nationwide speech on Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari announced the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11p.m. on Monday, March 30.

The restriction of movement, which also applied to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two states, is to help in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

“All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period,” the President said.

The only commercial establishments granted exemptions include food processing, distribution and retail companies; petroleum distribution and retail entities; power generation, transmission and distribution companies, and private security companies.

However, considering the strategic importance of the financial sector, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, requested the approval of the president for light operations in the financial system.

They said the request was to help ease the burden the restriction order could bring on ordinary Nigerians and ensure they can still perform online transactions and use the automated teller machines (ATM) to withdraw money to meet their financial needs while observing the restrictions during the period.

“We will like to inform the general public and all affected stakeholders that we have obtained exemptions from the President to allow very skeletal operations in the financial system and money markets in order to keep the system in light operations during the time,” they said in a statement on Monday.

Consequently, the minister said all relevant staff of the affected outfits and agencies should look out for further instructions from their bosses.

Although these establishments are exempted, access will be restricted and monitored.

