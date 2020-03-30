Coronavirus: Anambra state governor Obiano Goes Into Self-Isolation

Anambra State government said Monday that Governor Willie Obiano had gone on self-isolation following the growing cases of coronavirus in the country.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Primus Odili, disclosed this at a joint press briefing in Awka.

The duo said the governor had been on self-quarantine for 11 days.

They, however, said he had not shown any sign of the disease.

The SSG said: “The governor was at the NEC meeting on Thursday, and you know how the sitting arrangement is, after the Anambra State governor, you get the Bauchi State governor, who has announced his status recently.

“But if you are aware of the sitting arrangement during the meeting, you will find out that they usually observe social distancing. That you are in a hall with a man who has the disease does not mean that you can be infected.

“The governor is a very enlightened person, and because he knows he has been in a meeting with such calibre of people, he decided to go into self-quarantine.

“Obiano is on self- quarantine. I have not seen him for the past one week, and we only talk on the phone. We had two hours meeting yesterday (Sunday) using zoom. There are no fears about his health at all.”

